The US intends to reaffirm the joint priorities such as the fight against corruption, which will remain a priority for Washington and will raise a few issues during the visit of the Counselor of the US Department of State, Derek Chollet, next week, said US Ambassador to Macedonia, Angela Aggeler on Monday.

Answering a journalist’s question regarding the counselor’s visit, at today’s joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, Aggeler pointed out that this will be a very intense year, and, as he said, counselor Chollet’s visit will reaffirm the commitments and support of the US for Macedonia.

Regarding the question of whether he discussed the results of the research of the American team that arrived in Skopje to investigate corruption among former and current officials, Minister Osmani said that the framework, which defines the relations between the United States and Macedonia, and in terms of content is the strategic dialogue and the action plan resulting from it, which, as he said, is expected to be adopted by the Government in the coming days.