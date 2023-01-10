High-ranking Macedonian officials and members of the Ministry of the Interior are involved in drug smuggling, reports the Albanian TV “Ora News“.

As “Ora News” reported last night, it is a scandal in which senior representatives of the government in Macedonia are allegedly involved.

According to TV “Ora”, a person known to the editorial office owns several recorded conversations of senior officials in high positions in Macedonia. According to the same person who owns the audio recordings related to drug smuggling, he initially communicated with Trajce Zaev, while informing him about the situation.

On the other hand, after hearing the recording, Zaev responded with a coded message to the man who owns the audio recordings, reports “Ora News”.

According to the information that the television has, high-ranking officials from the SDSM-DUI coalition are involved in the narcotics smuggling in the audio recordings, as well as well-known names from the Ministry of the Interior.

As the TV informs, there are supposedly wiretapped conversations, which proved that high-ranking officials directly intervened to prevent the operation taken over by foreign agencies.