The prosecution is rudely misrepresenting its case in an attempt to portray me as a villain, said former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski, in his closing arguments at the April 27th trial.

I still believe that the court will reach the proper decision. I ask it to read carefully the transcripts of my messages and that will clearly show that the prosecution’s case is, to say the least, not based on the truth, Veljanoski said.