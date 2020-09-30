The VMRO-DPMNE Central Committee appointed Georgija Sajkoski as the new Secretary General of the party. Sajkoski has been named after Igor Janusev resigned the post.

Congratulations on your appointment. We have much work to do, until our final victory over the mafia, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Sajkoski is a historian from Kicevo, and has held positions in the Kicevo council, as deputy minister for municipal development and leads the Kicevo party branch.