Judge Dobrila Kacarska nees to be suspended immediately and be prosecuted for interfering in a trial that could land her a lengthy prison sentence, demanded VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski.

Kacarska was named by prosecutor Lile Stefanova, during her testimony at the Racket trial. Stefanova led the prosecution in a case against businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, where apparently both the Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and the judge Vesna Dimiskova tried to shake Kamcev down for millions euros. Kacarska was not officially involved in the case, but the powerful judge who is close to the Zaev regime and handed the politically motivated April 27 trial, has never concealed the fact that she is very close to Kamcev. Stefanova testified that judge Kacarska was calling the SPO office, asking about the case against Kamcev, and when he was being ordered into detention, she spent whole days in the courthouse, in an attempt to influence the outcome.

Judge Kacarska is synonimous with the type of judiciary we have under Zoran Zaev, just as prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska is with the prosecution. Both are now credibly accused of corruption and abuse of office. If what Lile Stefanova said is true, Kacarska should be charged with influencing judicial decisions, which is covered under three different criminal articles, all of which carry penalties between 3 and 5 years in prison, Arsovski said.

Arsovski called on the head of the Skopje criminal court Ivan Dzolev to suspend Kacarska immediately, lest he become her accomplice.