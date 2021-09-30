VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the coalition VMRO-DPMNE – AA/A will win the elections, and that the SDSM/DUI coalition no longer has anything to offer to the state and will be delegitimized in the upcoming local elections.

I expect VMRO-DPMNE to win on all grounds, ie the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE, in the Albanian bloc I expect the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative to win the largest number of mayors and thus completely delegitimize the SDSM/DUI ruling coalition, the politically united fraudsters, said Mickoski.

He believes that not only SDSM and DUI do not have any personnel potential, but they no longer have anything to offer to Macedonia and its citizens.

I expect to have a larger number of mayors and councilors from the coalition led by SDSM, and for the day after there are several scenarios, but let’s wait to get until October 17 first, says Mickoski.

He stressed that the several scenarios include a possibility for a new government majority, as well as possible parliamentary elections that will be conducted by that majority, and he is convinced that the election results will be in favor of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition.