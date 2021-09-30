The candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, held Thursday a press conference at which she presented a new project from her program.

In the 21st century, there must not be entire neighborhoods and settlements in the capital without basic necessities and living conditions. Skopje is facing uneven development. While the city center and urban neighborhoods are overcrowded, suburban neighborhoods lack basic living conditions. Only 7 to 8 kilometers from the city center there are a dozen settlements in which, in one there is no regular and clean water, in another there is no sewage system, in a third there are no playgrounds for children, in some there are no sidewalks and asphalt streets, in another there is no bus line. Therefore, we propose and will immediately start implementing one of the basic projects of my program – Skopje without forgotten settlements. The city will build a new and special program for all forgotten settlements. Volkovo, Arnakija, Dame Gruev, Madzari, Topaana, Pripor, Suto Orizari, Gorno Nerezi, Dolno Lisice, Glumovo, Svilare, Sisevo, Idrizovo, Ljubanci and Ljuboten, Singjelic, Kondovo, Kuckovo and many of our other Skopje neighborhoods will be one of the top priorities in my term. There must be sewage system, water, asphalt, bus transport and playgrounds for the youngest must in every settlement in and around Skopje, said Arsovska.

As a person, but also as a manager, she will not accept explanations, neither now in the campaign, nor after that, how it is possible in the 21st century about 100,000 people in Skopje do not receive the basic living conditions, and regularly pay their taxes to the state.