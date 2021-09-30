The candidate for mayor of Prilep from VMRO-DPMNE, Borce Jovceski, talked about traffic in Prilep, which is a daily problem for citizens that affects everyone involved, both as drivers and pedestrians or cyclists.

Motivated by people’s suggestions, he said, and in cooperation with professionals in that field, they have included in their election program several solutions to this issue with which they are sure that the traffic will be relieved, and also the safety of the traffic participants will increase.

Jovceski announced the construction of roundabouts on several locations that are currently the biggest problem for the Prilep citizens.

The construction of roundabouts, in addition to relieving traffic, will reduce the waiting time of citizens, but will also contribute to cleaner air in the city and a healthier environment, preventing vehicles waiting at traffic lights, said Jovceski.

Apart from the construction of roundabouts, Jovceski announced a project for complete reconstruction of the entrances to the city, because Prilep deserves to have a functional infrastructure.