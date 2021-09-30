People who refuse to register in the census should be sanctioned, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Thursday. Answering a reporter’s question why they did not ask for an extension of the census deadline and what will happen to those people who are not registered Prime Minister Zaev said that everyone knows how the census process goes, everyone knows that most of the data inside are from the databases.

According to the data of the State Statistical Office, over 1.8 million citizens have been registered in the country until September 29. The census process that started on September 5 ends tonight at 8 pm.