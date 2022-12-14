Arsovska, the coalition partner of SDS, is to blame for the chaos in Skopje, Kovacevski should demand her resignation, says VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.

Danela Arsovska, who appointed Aleksandar Stojkovski as director of JSP due to a coalition with SDS, together with Stojkovski is the creator of the traffic chaos problem. Stojkovski signed the contract of 27 million euros for the purchase of fuel, without discount, with which the company was damaged for over 1.5 million euros. That is the same amount of money that JSP owes to private bus transporters. Previously, Arsovska left a hundred people without work. And while it governs with arbitrariness, the city cannot even perform its basic functions. The Clinical Center owes 2 million euros to PE Water Supply and Sewerage, and Arsovska is silent because of the coalition with Kovacevski, VMRO-DPMNE points out.

Skopje is a victim of the Kovacevski-Arsovska coalition agreements, added VMRO-DPMNE.