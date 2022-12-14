Bomb threats were received this morning at 15 schools in Skopje via email. Teams of the Ministry of Interior are already on the ground and are undertaking activities to check the buildings.

Today (14.12.2022) around 8:30 a.m. the Skopje police department received reports of bomb threats sent to the emails of 15 schools in Skopje. Immediately after receiving the reports, police officers took measures to safely evacuate the buildings and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the cases, the Ministry of Interior informs.

In addition to anonymous reports of bomb threats in high schools and elementary schools, there were also bomb threats in institutions and shopping centers at the beginning of the week.