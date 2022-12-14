Accusations are coming from all parts of the international community that the government is exceptionally criminal, and that there is a huge presence of crime and corruption. The statement of the Minister of Internal Affairs, who has been a minister for 7 years, that now they should have reacted very quickly and opened a front against crime and corruption, instead of saying that he is withdrawing because he did not succeed in it, are interesting, and a little funny and comical. And the most interesting and comical act comes from the political party that has been part of the government in Macedonia for 20 years, which is DUI, which says that now is the moment when they will fight crime and corruption. They have no intention, nor will they fight. Why? Because they are partners with criminals and because they are corrupt, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said on Facebook.