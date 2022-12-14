Judge Vaska Nikolovska-Masevska, who presided over the “Racket” case, now wants to become an appellate judge. As it is said in judicial circles, she has long wanted to enter the Appellate Court and hopes to receive the support of the Judicial Council, which is now led by Vesna Dameva, former president of the legal committee of SDSM.

Nikolovska-Masevska became famous for the “Racket” process in which Bojan Jovanovski and former special prosecutor Katica Janeva were convicted. Until then, she was not known to the public and had not presided over any major case.

During the “Racket” case, she came into conflict with Boki several times and even threatened to remove him from the courtroom.

She will be remembered after she did not allow Jovanovski’s defense to get the phone for expert analysis, in which there were conversations and messages of Boki with many politicians, including Zoran Zaev.