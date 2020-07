We are winning in Gazi Baba by 2:1, Aerodrom 2:1, Ilinden, Kratovo, Krivogashtani by 2:1, we are winning in Ohrid and Prilep, we already have a serious lead, the same situation is in Radovis, Sveti Nikole and Butel we have a lead of 2:1, in Kisela Voda and Veles we are also winning. The renewal is coming, said VMRO-DPMNE’s Igor Janusev.

He pointed out that the party is winning all over the country, according to the 20 % of the processed votes.