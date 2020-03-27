The coronavirus test at the Institute of Public Health costs 4,950 denars. Because the tests for citizens are free, this is the amount the Health Fund charges from the Ministry of Health, claims VMRO-DPMNE.

According to VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski, the price of a test that costs 4,950 denars was noticed in a photo from the Institute of Public Health for Covid-19.

According to Arsovski, this would be normal if the tests in private clinics cost as much as in public health, and not three times less, ie 1,200 and 1,500 denars per test. The difference in prices, he said, is enormous, amounting to 3,750 denars.