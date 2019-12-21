VMRO-DPMNE holds a large rally in Skopje (LIVE) Macedonia 21.12.2019 / 14:10 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin VMRO-DPMNE is holding a large rally of its “Renewal of Macedonia” political campaign in Skopje. The rally takes place at the Jane Sandanski sports hall in Aerodrom. You can follow it live here – Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin vmrorally Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.12.2019 Mickoski: EU will not let us join unless we stop Zaev’s criminal activities Macedonia 21.12.2019 Change is coming, Misajlovski says ahead of the large VMRO rally in Skopje Macedonia 11.12.2019 Mickoski visits France for meetings focused on the EU perspective of Macedonia Macedonia News Skopje citizens gather to set a Guinness record for largest Christmas tree Mickoski: EU will not let us join unless we stop Zaev’s criminal activities Thousands gather for the large VMRO rally in Skopje Change is coming, Misajlovski says ahead of the large VMRO rally in Skopje Nikoloski: If Zaev really reported the Racket scandal, let’s see some evidence Prison warden confirms that Janeva’s letters abolishing her SPO office were handwritten, not notarized Silvija Stojanovska was not involved in the cocaine submarine transport, her daughter claims Zaev under pressure to release the Kumanovo terrorist group .
