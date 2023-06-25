The people are punishing SDS for spreading its lies, confirms the latest public opinion poll, which revealed a SDS debacle and people’s support for this erstwhile big party diminishing to unrecognition, VMRO-DPMNE reacts to the latest poll showing almost double lead of the opposition party over the SDS.

Instead of unmeaningful press conferences, SDS should finally answer which of the VMRO-DPMNE’s propositions it accepts, so we can provide for protection of the national interest and fast integration into the EU.

We call SDS to show courage and answer publicly, We also reiterate our position that there will be no constitutional amendments under the Bulgarian diktat, VMRO-DPMNE calls.