Macedonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is closely monitoring the situation in Russia, and remains in constant communication with partners and allies.

The MFA notes that the travel warning for Russia it issued on February 28, 2022, is still in effect, advising all Macedonian nationals against travel to Russia and urging those currently there to leave.

In addition, all Macedonian nationals currently in Russia can contact the Embassy in Moscow via phone at +7 925 025-98-05 (mobile) email: [email protected].

Macedonian nationals can also contact the Foreign Ministry via its 24/7 line at +389 75 273 732 and email: