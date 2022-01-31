VMRO-DPMNE has scheduled a session of the Central Committee to elect new vice presidents and a new composition of the Executive Committee. The leader of VMRO-DPMNE announced that there will be four vice presidents, according to the information, no change of Nikoloski and Misajlovski, Kovacki, Gjorcev, Slaveski is expected, but the expansion of the composition with two more.

As we have learned, the Executive Committee will have 27 members and will be joined by a doctor, an economic expert and an analyst.