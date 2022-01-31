Smaller parties, primarily the Democratic Union These, have reiterated their request for the introduction of one constituency. They have even threatened to reconsider their participation in the current government if the changes are not passed in three months.

There was a turnaround when VMRO-DPMNE also supported their proposal. But instead of welcoming it, they announced a protest against the largest party in Parliament.

That DUI and SDSM are not serious in their claims that they support the introduction of one, instead of six constituencies, shows the document from April last year by the government. In the letter signed by Artan Grubi.

In it, the government informs Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, that they have reviewed the draft law on amendments to the Electoral Code ahead of the local elections.

The explanation why they do not give a positive opinion on the changes is that they should be adopted six months before the elections so that the parties have time to prepare.