I want to announce as the coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” that we will attend today’s coordination called by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi with one single goal, and that is to repeat the views and demands of our parliamentary group, said Nikola Micevski.



Although we sent a letter to Talat Xhaferi, about which we also informed the public, we have not yet received any response to our requests, and that is why today I will communicate the same requests to Xhaferi personally.

As we said before, we demand that the information sent by the Government be returned as incomplete material and that the dignity of the Parliament not be violated with such a document. The sheet of paper that the Government calls Information on the contents of the Proposal for the negotiating framework for negotiations between Macedonia and the EU is an utter disrespect to us MPs. It is not possible to discuss the most important work in the country in the next ten years with one sheet of paper. It is a classic degradation of the integrity and intellect of any MP, he said.

In addition, he said that the parliamentary group requests that the Macedonian-Bulgarian protocol be submitted urgently, which is the most important document in this process and which is the key document on which the rules of the game between the two countries will be agreed upon in the coming period.