VMRO-DPMNE will support the planned protest for the liberation of the detained protesters from the April 27th trial. The protest will take place on April 25th in Skopje. Sixteen protesters and Interior Ministry officials were sentenced to a total of 211 years in prison for “terrorism” in a politically motivated case the Zaev regime built around the April 27th 2017 incident in the Parliament.

VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski said that in the eyes of the party these people were defending the Macedonian Constitution and were sentenced based on unreliable and planted testimonies. “I will attend the rally planned in their support”, Mickoski added.