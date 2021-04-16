VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski discussed the “Slovenian non-paper” allegations today, and said that Prime Minister Janez Jansa informed him that there is no such initiative on his part. Left wing politicians and media outlets are accusing Jansa of preparing a document that calls for the redrawing of borders in the Balkans in order to create ethnically homogenous states, that would be pushed during the Slovenian presidency of the European Council in the second half of the year.

Mr. Jansa absolutely denies authoring this document. He claims that no such document exists. He asked me to tell the Macedonian public that he neither prepared something like that, nor is interested in it. He told me that his full support is with Macedonia and the Macedonian people, and that “he doesn’t see the future of Macedonia involved in such quasi-scenarios put in place by ex-Communist think-tank activists but only in a United Europe”, Mickoski said.

He added that the people who are loudest in accusing Jansa of calling for redrawing of Balkan borders, such as Slovenian member of the European Parliament Tanja Fajon and her Croatian counterpart Tonino Picula, but also Zoran Zaev, were involved in creating this document and circulating it through Europe.

Even though the alleged document does not mention Macedonia, media outlets close to Zaev were busily spreading the allegation that this “non-paper” came from Jansa’s office and that it will be used to propose the dissolution of Macedonia and its division along ethnic lines. SDSM party spokesman Kosta Kostadinov openly made the accusation against Slovenia, and Zaev’s Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov condemned it in broad terms.