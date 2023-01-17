The opposition VMRO-DPMNE accused the Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, of violating the provisions of the Constitution due to his appearance at the DUI party event, which was held on Saturday in Cegrane.

Referring to Article 67, paragraph 3 of the Constitution, VMRO-DPMNE says that Xhaferi’s parliamentary position is incompatible with the performance of another public position.

The opposition party assesses this as autocratic behavior of the government, which, as they add, will be punished by the citizens in the next early parliamentary elections.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi attended the DUI party event on Saturday, where the party members said that the political parties must unite and pass the constitutional amendments to open the first chapter of the accession negotiations with the European Union.