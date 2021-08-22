The fact that SDSM is not nominating candidates for key municipalities such as Prilep, Veles and Skopje’s Aerodrom shows that the party is expecting a serious defeat in the coming local elections, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release. SDSM has incumbent mayors in both municipalities, but still hasn’t announced if they will run for a second term.

SDSM is shocked from what the polls are showing, and nobody wants to take the nomination and be the losing candidate. In Veles, several leading potential candidates refused the nomination, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The elections are scheduled in mid October, but both key parties are yet to nominate candidates for several important races.