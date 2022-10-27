Yesterday, a large number of schools across Skopje received an e-mail stating that a bomb had been planted in the school and that there would be “thousands of dead Macedonian children”.

4NEWS.mk published the full content of the message.

We hate this world, our mission is to kill. The sooner the human race is wiped off the face of the earth, the better. No one will be left alive. We do not pity the human race. We’re going to blow up the school. Thousands of dead Macedonian children. Blood will be shed in the lake. We are among you. You will all die..

In a statement to TV21, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, emphasized that all schools where bombs were reported were checked by the Anti-Terrorism Department and determined that it was a false report.