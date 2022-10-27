The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, reiterated Thursday the party’s position that they will not support constitutional amendments in the Parliament under the existing conditions.

If they think that the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE will support these constitutional amendments under these conditions and these circumstances, then I publicly say that this will not happen. We have a clear position – we will not support constitutional amendments under these conditions, Mickoski said in response to a journalist’s question about the comment of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that she expects a majority to be secured and the constitutional amendments to be voted in the Parliament.

Mickoski said earlier in the weekend that VMRO-DPMNE will support constitutional amendments only if it receives guarantees from the EU that the country will enter the Union and that during the accession process, Bulgaria will not impose new vetoes.

Regarding the aid package announced by Von der Leyen, Mickoski said that any aid is welcome and that he expects it to be deepened, first of all, by awarding a grant in relation to the construction of the railway to Bulgaria, financial support for corridors 8 and 10a, as well as for energy projects, such as the construction of the Cebren hydroelectric plant.