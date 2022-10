According to initial information, the email, this time with a different address from yesterday, reached the high schools “Rade Jovcevski Korcagin”, “Orce Nikolov”, “Nikola Karev”, “Josip Broz Tito”, “Boro Petrushevski” and 4 other schools.

Yesterday, reports of planted bombs were also sent via email to eight high schools in Skopje, and after the action of the police, they were found to be false.