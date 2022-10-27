At the big event that is happening in Brussels, where the future of Europe is being talked about, I am talking to numerous politicians, current and former prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, ministers, but also representatives of the global business sector, journalists and civil activists. I have the honor this year to be part of the selection of the 40 most influential people in Europe under 40 years old, and with that privilege, I can talk about the situation in democracy in Europe in these three days. But also about thinking about a new approach to a new era in Europe in times of conflict. Here, with all the interlocutors I speak with, I emphasize that it is necessary for Macedonia to start negotiations with the EU without delay and without any additional conditions, says Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE.

Macedonian national identity, Macedonian separateness, and the Macedonian language must also be protected.

I tell all interlocutors that in conditions of war, there is nothing more important than preserving national identity. If there is a war in Europe because of an attack on a sovereign state and its national sovereignty and identity, the same thing is happening to Macedonia, but without war. Because the Macedonian national identity, the uniqueness of the Macedonian language, Macedonian culture and Macedonian history have been attacked, added Nikoloski.

Only by respecting common European values can we move forward.

Also, at these meetings, I talk about the introduction of a functional system of the rule of law, not only in Macedonia but in the entire region of Southeast Europe. Because crime and corruption know no borders. Criminals cooperate much better than any other civil or political activists. And I am also talking about the high level of corruption in Macedonia, which must be put an end to. It reaches the top of the government. And the only way for Macedonia to move forward is to have a strong fight against crime and corruption. I believe that Macedonia is loved by deeds and that is why in these three days I am trying to talk to as many people as possible and tell them what is happening in Macedonia but also to advocate for a better standard of living of the Macedonian citizens and for the progress of Macedonia towards the EU. Of course, in these three days, we are discussing both global topics and European topics, and I think this is what everyone who is politically active in Macedonia, to help at home, but also to represent the country well abroad, concluded Nikoloski.