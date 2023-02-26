What is the price for the survival of Kovacevski’s government – 2 houses in Taftalidze 2 for Taravari and his friend Mexhiti, candidate for Minister of Health? asked VMRO-DPMNE in a press release on Sunday.

The party points out that Arben Taravari reported in 2021 that he bought a house for 150,000 euros. They say that it is not disputed, if the house and the location are not seen.