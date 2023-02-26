What is the price for the survival of Kovacevski’s government – 2 houses in Taftalidze 2 for Taravari and his friend Mexhiti, candidate for Minister of Health? asked VMRO-DPMNE in a press release on Sunday.
The party points out that Arben Taravari reported in 2021 that he bought a house for 150,000 euros. They say that it is not disputed, if the house and the location are not seen.
Namely, we are talking about a house in the elite Taftalidze neighborhood of Skopje, of 260m2, where the square meter for living space ranges from 1500 to 2000 euros. When simple math is done, Taravari’s house costs up to half a million euros. After establishing the facts that Taravari’s house is worth up to half a million euros, the question arises as to who has an interest and why sell a house for 150,000 euros and thereby lose 350,000 euros? Right across from Taravari’s house, there is a house owned by his close friend, Fatmir Mexhuti, a proposed health minister. How did Taravari and Mexhiti acquire their two houses bought in the last year and a half and are they part of a political market? Did Kovacevski and Grubi bring Taravari into the government through political corruption? PPO should not be a bystander, but should take the initiative and investigate the case of the houses in the elite Skopje settlement Taftalidze of the new government partners Taravari and Mexhiti, says VMRO-DPMNE.
