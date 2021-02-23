Jovan Despotovski, an SDSM official from the Radmila Sekerinska wing of the party, joined in the criticism of the Government after the flight of Saso Mijalkov. Sekerinska herself has remained silent on the scandal, as is Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, a Zaev loyalist who is facing calls to resign.

It is not good. It is not easy to represent this political side I represent, because we were given confidence by the citizens to bring justice but obviously it is slow. This is the second time it happened, Despotovski said, referring to the prior escape of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

Despotovski, who after a scandalous run in the Innovation Fund was named as head of the agency managing industrial zones for foreign manufacturers, said that such failures in the rule of justice are affecting business decisions and pushing potential investors out of Macedonia.

Sekerinska is due to have a public event later today with US Ambassador Kate Byrnes.