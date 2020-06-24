Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, head of VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate list in the first electoral district calls on voters with a lot of love and work to go on a campaign to renew Macedonia.

In recent years, we have learned what it is like to be humiliated, belittled, manipulated, economically eroded and degraded in terms of healthcare. A period follows in which we should jointly participate in the renewal of our beloved Macedonia. I wish a fair and democratic election atmosphere, in which we will hear only positive messages to improve the lives of each of us. I invite you with a lot of love and work to go on a campaign to RENEW MACEDONIA!, said Siljanovska – Davkova.