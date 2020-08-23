Representatives of the Hague war crimes tribunal for Kosovo would not say in what capacity is Ali Ahmeti invited there. Ahmeti, who participated in the 1999 Kosovo war and then sparked a civil war in Macedonia in 2001 with his UCK/NLA terrorist organization, confirmed that he will appear before the tribunal in 10 days, insisting that he is going there as a witness, and not as someone who is accused.He received a pardon for his war crimes in Macedonia but could still be held liable for actions in Kosovo.

Speaking with Telma TV, a representative of the tribunal said that it is their policy not to disclose information about on-going investigations. The special prosecutors recently caused a major disruption in Kosovo when they announced a case against President Hashim Thaci as he was flying to D.C. for a summit with Serbia convened by President Trump.