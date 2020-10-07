The Healthcare Ministry revealed that the number of newly infected patients over the past 24 hours has reached 317 – the worst daily toll of the epidemic so far. This out of a total of 1,990 tests that were administered. Previously, the worst daily toll was 243 new patients.

Four patients have died over the past day, the Ministry also revealed – people from Skopje, Struga and Gostivar aged 59 to 76. This brings the death toll of the epidemic to 772.

By far most of the new cases are found in Skopje – 182. This brings the number of active cases in the capital to 1,166, with the densely populated high-rise areas like Aerodrom and Centar the worst affected with more than 200 patients.