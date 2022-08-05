Dear friends, I enter politics with a sincere desire to change things, said VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of the Mavrovo Rostuse municipality, Mevmed Xhaferi.

I have dedicated my whole life to medicine and as a doctor, what I do best is to help people. It’s time to do that in politics and only together, with strong will and work, we can change things, and Mavrovo Rostuse needs an awakening, it needs changes and good work. As your friend, neighbor, fellow citizen, I promise you that I will be your voice in the municipality and we will solve the problems together, Xhaferi said.

The changes in the country have begun, he says, and they will be completed in Mavrovo Rostuse, for changes, projects, for victories, and that’s the only way we will create a new future.