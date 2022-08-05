From the clash between the organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska and the head of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi, everything they did, everything they put under the rug and thought would not be found out, is slowly coming to light, says VMRO-DPMNE. The opposition party accuses that instead of fighting crime, Ruskovska and Muaremi abused the institutions and committed crimes.

Muaremi and other institutions in the system must say if and if yes, why were investigations absed by the financial police for racketeering? Have cases been opened to keep people or companies under threat of persecution, and then after disciplining them put them in a drawer? Ruskovska, on the other hand, should say why they remained silent until now and since when they knew about such allegations, asked VMRO-DPMNE.

That the institutions are rotten, the party adds, is also shown by the tax crime of almost 100 million euros, which was legalized with fictitious invoices, and which the PRO hid from the public until VMRO-DPMNE disclosed suspicions of crime.