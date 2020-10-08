The testimony of the current Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi only confirmed what has been commented for a long time in the judicial and political public that the indictment for “April 27” is weak and that the only correct decision for the defendants should be acquittal.

Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska has so far failed to prove that there is “terrorism and endangerment of the constitutional order”, but on the contrary that the constitutive session was conducted according to the Rules of Procedure.

What has been claimed so far that Veljanoski did not prevent MPs Zekirija and Mukoski from coming out on the rostrum and singing the Albanian and Macedonian anthem went down the drain after Xhaferi was clear that all registered MPs must be given the floor.

Xhaferi was said that there was never a practice of interrupting one point and moving to another without exhausting all registered as demanded by the then opposition and immediately moving to the point of electing a Speaker.

It did not happen and it was not requested, Xhaferi answered briefly.

Xhaferi confirmed that Veljanoski also did not have the technical ability to turn off the microphone of the MPs registered to speak and that it was introduced when he came to at the helm of Parliament.

The only thing that Xhaferi was not completely clear about is whether he knew that on April 27, 2017 he knew about the request of 31 MPs submitted to the parliamentary services to continue the session the next day, based on which Veljanoski adjourned the session and scheduled it for April 28 at 11 o’clock.