Following the incident caused by Levica MPs during the 131st parliamentary session, Speaker Talat Xhaferi confirmed that the police inspected the damage to Parliament. Xhaferi mentioned that prosecutors will launch an investigation, prompted either by the police report or by reviewing the live session recording.

Xhaferi also stated that Levica MP Borislav Krmov, responsible for damaging the speaker’s table, will be required to cover the costs of the Plenary Hall repairs.

Due to ongoing repairs, sessions will temporarily move to the Great Dome Hall, including the upcoming session with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The incident unfolded during the amendment debate when Levica MPs threw papers with their proposed changes and Krmov broke the speaker’s table monitor, later joined by Levica MP Dimitar Apasiev.