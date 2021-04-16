It was tense last night in the Parliament. Insults, swear words, accusations. From what we have seen, one thing is clear – the government does not have a parliamentary majority and that is why they need the presence of opposition MPs to increase the quorum of 61 MPs to start the session.

But here is the trap the government wants to set up. Instead of immediately going to stimulus package vote as agreed, the government insists on first completing the 32nd session at which there are no priority laws at all and in which only SDSM and no one else is interested.

That is why the Speaker Talat Xhaferi was nervous. He is aware that he must implement the orders of Zaev who had the greatest merit to be appointed head of the Parliament outside the session and without the required number of votes.

Процедурално ме дупиш овде цел ден pic.twitter.com/9jmFbot1Pm — Талент (@Ilovehuntelmer) April 15, 2021

Now it is time for the debt to be repaid and that is why Xhaferi referred to the procedures and the Rules of Procedure.

It is clear that Xhaferi can, but must not schedule the 36th session at which the anti-crisis measures for the citizens are to be voted and he has the task to delay the procedure as much as he can.

The reason is clear, and that is that there is no money in the budget to help the citizens and now they are trying to find a solution with by delaying the vote. One of the solutions that the government is considering is new loan through Eurobond or through international creditors. But even there they have less and less confidence to give them money even with high interest rates.