Ha ha ha, I don’t have Facebook. This is the comment of the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on the call of SDSM MP Aleksandar Kiracovski to the parliament speaker to immediately schedule parliament session for the dismissal of Labor Minister Rasela Mizrahi.

Xhaferi, however, has not yet specified whether and when he will schedule a session for the dismissal of the minister from VMRO-DPMNE ranks.

Commenting on Kiracovski’s call to Xhafer, DUI says that the MP “Kiki can only address Boki 13 this way”.

Unofficially, it is uncertain whether Xhaferi will schedule a meeting to dismiss the Labor Minister. According to information from the Parliment, it is possible to complicate the entire electoral process if Mizrahi is dismissed. The explanations are that Mizrahi is a minister in the interim government under the Prizino Agreement behind which there is international guarantees.