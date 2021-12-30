VMRO-DPMNE today once again demands a Parliament session at which the government will answer questions.

With each passing day, the Republic of Macedonia is becoming more and more a country with pronounced autocratic tendencies. On the day when the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi rejects the request of the VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament to hold a Q&A session, the Government informs the citizens that it will hold a session. This situation means that Talat Xhaferi, outside of any law and contrary to common sense, deprives the Parliament of the right to exercise constitutional – established control over the Government with the argument that that government did not function, but at the same time, this argument is strongly denied by the government itself which informs that today it will hold a session at which it will adopt decisions that will apply to all citizens, said the opposition party.

VMRO-DPMNE reminds that the DUI/SDSM government continuously devalues the constitutionally – established position of the Parliament.