Prime Minister Zoran Zaev reiterated that the removal of Bulgarian from the fascist occupation designation from the monuments opens the way for resolving the dispute, but that does not mean erasing history.

No one can deny or forget history, but it depends on all of us whether we will lend a hand to modern Europe or live in a blockade for another 27 years, said Zaev, denying that monuments will be removed and history will be changed.