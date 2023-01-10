Today, within the framework of the 99th session, the Parliament was informed that MP Zeqir Ramcilovic has been appointed ambassador to Montenegro, which is why his parliamentary mandate is terminated. As Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi informed, the State Election Commission (SEC) has been notified that they should receive information on which MP from the list is next and should replace Ramcilovic.

The SEC will hold a session where it is expected to be confirmed that Daniela Stojanovska – Panovska, a high school teacher, is next on the list of SDSM and the coalition in Electoral District 3 and should replace Ramcilovic.