The Skopje Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against Skopje doctor Zan Mitrev, as a physical entity, and against his hospital, as a legal entity, charging them with fraud.

According to the explanation of the competent prosecutor, Iskra Hadji Vasileva, key facts were concealed and in this way a delusion was created among the patients, who were treated in the hospital.

The goal of the prosecution is to prove that the defendant, in the case of Zan Mitrev, wanted to mislead them into obtaining a legal advantage, “Fokus.mk” learns.