VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski agreed with the conclusion of the US Ambassador that Macedonia faces an unacceptable level of corruption and accused the ruling coalition of being responsible for the situation.

Crime and corruption are destroying our system. It’s an old problem of this Government! The statements from Government officials in response to the arrival of the American investigators, how they support their work, are both funny and tragic, Mickoski said.

He also pointed to the DUI party, saying that “We have a political party that has been in power in Macedonia for twenty years. Twenty years!” but also to the Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski from the SDSM party.