The owner of a cafe in Skopje’s Aerodrom district shared footage of two high level officials of the protest Levica party, who are demolishing his locale. The two party officials, who are well known in the public but are not directly named by the owner, were in an open feud with the cafe owner.

The rude and brazen behavior, direct attacks against me and my cafe grew into insults toward the police officials who were forced to intervene against these two thugs. I run a legal and honest business and I pay all my taxes. I’m not a party member and I’m not involved in political games, said Boban Nestorovski, owner of the Helium cafe.

Levica did especially well in Aerodrom during the 2021 local elections.

