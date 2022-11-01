After the relatively problem-free opening of a Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad, the Macedonian activists in Bulgaria who opened it were informed that the Bulgarian courts are moving to ban their organization.

The “Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov” club was opened by the Civic association for protection of basic individual human rights, which has been registered in 2019 but has faced pressure from the Bulgarian prosecutors who are moving to close it down – which is standard practice in Bulgaria when it comes to Macedonian associations.

Its head Atanas Maznev was informed during the opening on Sunday that earlier in October, the central registry has listed his organization as being “in liquidation”.

I did not know that, I’m just hearing it now that the association is being abolished, Maznev told the press.

It’s not clear whether this is an attempt by the Bulgarian authorities to also close down the center.