These 100 days are a summery of very small but equally valuable victories for all of us. But also big projects that need will and knowledge. And you yourself know that we never promised miracles, but it feels like we are bringing changes that change the present, changes that bring future and changes that we are fighting for together, said in his speech the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski before the mayors of East Planning region.

Speaking before the mayors and councilors from Kocani, Stip, Vinica, Chesinovo Oblesevo, Karbinci, Zrnovci, Makedonska Kamenica, Pehcevo and Rankovce, Mickoski reminded that before the elections they promised each other that they would never, ever forget the people.

We went through a hellish period, but without false excuses, without excuses, today we look into the eyes of the people and give an overview of what we have done. Because there is work behind us, there is work and we are starting changes that will bring future. Together with all of you we started working from the first day. We did not forget where we started, but also what we have to do. Each of our promises is an obligation that we stand by and that we fight for. But let’s not forget what we found. Chaos, disorder, closed municipalities, corruption, I repeat enormously over-indebted municipalities, unemployment, incompetence and we started to change it all. And that is why today it bothers the government because we give report. Because we managed to do more in 100 days than they did in 4 years, said Mickoski.

According to Mickoski, in the past 100 days, he said, more than 1,090 projects have been launched, of which 166 capital throughout the territory of Macedonia.

Local self-government, municipalities are the bloodstream of freedom in a country, and it is the island from which changes begin for the future we fight for every human being, said Mickoski.

He also invited SDSM to one of the regional events that the party organizes to introduce them with the work and projects of the mayors.

Mickoski once again called for national unity on the most important issues.