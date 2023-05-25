OSCE supports the Serbian reform processes, the fight against corruption, and the regional reconciliation, adding that dialogue is an efficient tool which can be seen in the example of Macedonia, the Macedonian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Bujar Osmani said at a joint press conference Thursday

“We can never stop discussing issues important for the EU-mediated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, we are glad we could host the Ohrid agreement, which will contribute to the continuation of this process and regional stability. I will reaffirm this support tomorrow, too, when I visit Pristina. OSCE sees itself as a platform for the promotion of human interests and our focus is peace and prosperity,” said Osmani in Belgrade.

His Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, assessed that Serbia’s relations with Macedonia are improving, unburdened by various negative influences and disinformation.

“Macedonia’s Open Balkan membership is important for us, and I agree with Bujar Osmani that this is not only an economic initiative, but also an initiative that represents a step forward towards reconciliation in the region. I think it is very important for Macedonia, Albania, and Serbia to continue with this initiative, and as its very name states, Open Balkan is open for the participation of other countries as well,” said Dačić.