The Ministry of Interior has not received any bomb alerts in the schools or any other institutions recently, the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, responding to a reporter’s question if there are new hybrid threats to the country’s security.

At the end of the last year and the beginning of this one, there were almost daily alerts on alleged bombs, mostly in elementary and high schools.

Spasovski also pointed out that Macedonia is the only country in the region that undertook a series of measures and adopted guide rules and protocols to deal with hybrid threats.